The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading 5.6% Higher

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.94. 76,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,644,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.96.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

