The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.18 Per Share

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SAIN opened at GBX 525 ($6.86) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 510.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 499.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £916.42 million and a PE ratio of 5.30. The Scottish American Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 528 ($6.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Get The Scottish American Investment alerts:

About The Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.