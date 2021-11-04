The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 528 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 524.98 ($6.86), with a volume of 87290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.73).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 3.18 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

Get The Scottish American Investment alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 510.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 499.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £919.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.