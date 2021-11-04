Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

TBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

