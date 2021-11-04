Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$144.29.

TRI stock opened at C$143.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$70.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.32. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$99.11 and a 52 week high of C$152.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

