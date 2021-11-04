Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$123.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$144.29.

Shares of TRI opened at C$143.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$70.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$145.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$99.11 and a 52 week high of C$152.03.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$152.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,829.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

