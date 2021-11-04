Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $192.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Medical will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the second quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 85.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

