Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

TVTY stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

