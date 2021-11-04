TNC Coin Reaches Market Cap of $19.45 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00050082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00242637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00096204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

