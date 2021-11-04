Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading 5% Higher

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) was up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.24 and last traded at $60.01. Approximately 19,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,455,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

