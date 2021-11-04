Tokes (TKS) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001838 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

