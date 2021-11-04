TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $263.19, but opened at $252.52. TopBuild shares last traded at $252.95, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.12.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

