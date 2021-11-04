Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.77 or 0.00092334 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $62.44 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00088050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00075397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00101348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.05 or 0.07318555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,154.22 or 0.99456683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.