TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.63. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. 5,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,710. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

