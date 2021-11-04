Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Townsquare Media updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $228.40 million, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Townsquare Media stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Townsquare Media worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

