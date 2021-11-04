TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

TPI Composites stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.59 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 121,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TPI Composites by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

