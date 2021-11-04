Traders Buy High Volume of Chegg Call Options (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 133,975 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,117% compared to the typical volume of 2,568 call options.

Shares of CHGG traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,317. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -533.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

