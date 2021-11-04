Trainline (LON:TRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (LON:TRN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 351 ($4.59) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 412 ($5.38). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 394 ($5.15).

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 299.40 ($3.91) on Thursday. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 253.40 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 351.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 352.69.

In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

