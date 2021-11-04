Trainline (LON:TRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (LON:TRN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 351 ($4.59) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 412 ($5.38). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 394 ($5.15).
Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 299.40 ($3.91) on Thursday. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 253.40 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 351.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 352.69.
About Trainline
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
