Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190,977 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT stock opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.29. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $135.11 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

