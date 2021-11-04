TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.54 Million

Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce $9.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $9.60 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.35 million to $37.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.16 million, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $59.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TACT shares. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $450,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

