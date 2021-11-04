TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Lowered to C$20.50 at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNW. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.50.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$18.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.08. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.93 and a 1 year high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7704006 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 184.31%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

