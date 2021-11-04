TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Manor Road Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 5.9% of Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 121,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 157,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TransDigm Group by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG stock traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $623.00. 214,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,008. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $503.34 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.29.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

