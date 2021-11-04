TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Up 1.1%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 2,578,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.56.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.