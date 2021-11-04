TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $46.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 550,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,513,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 297,593 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $30.50. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,722. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $842.53 million, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.