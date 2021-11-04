TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $46.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $30.50. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,722. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $842.53 million, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.71.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
