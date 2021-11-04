TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for TravelCenters of America in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

TA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of TA stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 171.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,649,000 after buying an additional 554,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 646.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 199,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 150,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 85.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

