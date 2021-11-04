Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post $19.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.77 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $68.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 131,188.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 130,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,066 shares in the company, valued at $77,159.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 96,414 shares of company stock worth $1,150,649 in the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

