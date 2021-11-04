Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 131,188.56% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,066 shares in the company, valued at $77,159.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 96,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,649 over the last ninety days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

