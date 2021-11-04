Tricida (TCDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Tricida to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect Tricida to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tricida alerts:

Shares of TCDA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 87 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,582. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tricida stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.43% of Tricida worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.