TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 236,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPVG. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

