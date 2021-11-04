True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given a C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has been assigned a C$7.50 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, reaching C$7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 204,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,496. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.54 and a 1 year high of C$7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$664.39 million and a P/E ratio of 19.43.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

