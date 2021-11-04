Truist Begins Coverage on Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Truist began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.29.

CADE stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

