Truist Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $62.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

ON opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

