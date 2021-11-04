Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 555,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 635,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -189.69%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.