Truist Securiti Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SITC. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.63. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 105,571 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 330,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

