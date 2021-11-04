Truist Securiti Weighs in on South State Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for South State in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76. South State has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 31.07%. South State’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.