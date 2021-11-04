Truist Securities Boosts Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target to $126.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Exponent stock opened at $115.21 on Monday. Exponent has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,755 shares of company stock worth $5,014,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Exponent by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Exponent by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

