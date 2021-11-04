Truist Securities Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $395.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $340.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.43.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $348.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.37. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.