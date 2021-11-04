Truist Securities Increases Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $70.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist increased their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.83.

KFRC stock opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.24. Kforce has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $71.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kforce by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 160,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,786,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,480,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

