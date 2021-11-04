Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.03.

TCNNF opened at $24.87 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

