TrustSwap Market Capitalization Tops $104.02 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $104.02 million and $3.08 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00247813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00097575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,769 coins and its circulating supply is 89,999,495 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.