TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for TRxADE HEALTH’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

MEDS has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TRxADE HEALTH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $4.19 on Thursday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.89.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.