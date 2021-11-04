TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TRxADE HEALTH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

MEDS stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

