Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.99

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.99 and last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 245745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$374.84 million and a PE ratio of -23.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.