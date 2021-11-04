Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 2,112 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $775.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.

Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

