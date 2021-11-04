Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

FIXX stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

