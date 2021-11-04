Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 112,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of CHD opened at $88.91 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $91.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

