Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $169,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $177,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $199,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTES shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.