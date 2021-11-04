Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.04 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 85.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,521 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $219.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $221.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.51 and a 200-day moving average of $195.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

