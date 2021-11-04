Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $906,000 Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BancFirst by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

