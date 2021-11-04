Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 63,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,568. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $907.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tupperware Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 187.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TUP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

